Heads Up Alliance welcomes NSW Premier Chris Minns as state leader

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 11:30am
Newly sworn in NSW Premier Chris Minns backed a plan to restrict mobile phone use in high schools before he was elected. A group of parents whose mission it is to encourage a ban on social media for primary school children, await the pledged policy. Picture supplied
A key education promise made by the new Premier of NSW Chris Minns before he got the top job, is one step closer to becoming reality, and a group of ambitious parents from St George are thrilled.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

