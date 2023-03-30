A key education promise made by the new Premier of NSW Chris Minns before he got the top job, is one step closer to becoming reality, and a group of ambitious parents from St George are thrilled.
Minns had backed a plan to ban students' use of mobile phones in high schools, after the Kogarah MP, then met with parents who are driving a similar cause.
The Heads Up Alliance is a growing parent community that launched an initiative to encourage other families in St George to ban social media on smartphones for their primary school children.
Alliance founder Dany Elachi of Bexley said it was positive news to have Minns as state leader.
"He's home grown, he's a genuine local. We are really pleased that a man of his calibre is representing our electorate," Mr Elachi said.
"It's very lucky for us that our local member now premier is very alive to these concerns that we have, because what we're doing as an alliance is beyond Kogarah or St George, but is statewide.
"Chris has been a wonderful local member and the fact that he is now the premier of the state, he's proven himself capable for our electorate and we're sure he's going to do a fantastic job for the state."
Mr Elachi said they were looking forward to the implementation of "long-overdue restrictions" in high schools.
"Certainly from our perspective, we have no doubt [Minns] will be following through with that. He did indicate in January that the timeline for rolling out those restrictions was this year, so hopefully that is still the case - that he does see it as a priority and that we will have policies in place this year," he said.
Labor also committed to a $2.5 million research fund into screen addictions. Minns had invited alliance members to be part of roundtable discussions on the matter before the election.
Mr Elachi said those funds should be directed in the right space.
"We hope that money goes not to some thinktank but to some world leading researchers that we have in this state, such as Professor Wayne Warburton," he said.
Macquarie University Professor Warburton is a psychologist who is an advocate for minimising the effects of screen use on children.
Labor also planned to invest in new school counsellors to support student well-being.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
