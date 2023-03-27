Leader readers will be familiar with our coverage of 100th birthdays - we love to celebrate this major milestone for our residents - and there are quite a few who reach this exceptional age!
But we thought it was appropriate to feature Caringbah resident Norman Little, who turned 90 on March 22, considering the nice little collection of photos we received from his proud family.
He celebrated at Cronulla RSL with his wife Joyce of 65 years, their three children and extended family. A few days later, the celebrations continued, and the whole family - 40 members including nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, gathered for a picnic lunch in Gunnamatta Park.
But the party didn't stop there. On March 26, Norman's grandson Tom, a pilot flying for Sydney HeliTours, took the birthday boy and five of his relatives for a scenic flight from Kingsford Smith Airport across the city and down to Maroubra on the coast.
It was a memorable adventure, especially as Norman was drafted into the Royal Australia Air Force at age 20, training as a pilot before returning to his career as an English and History teacher. He taught at James Cook Boys' High School and later trained young teachers at Sydney Uni. He retired as a Professor of History in the mid-90s.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.