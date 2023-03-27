St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
A birthday worth celebrating for Caringbah's Norman Little

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
Norman Little takes a birthday joy flight, piloted by his grandson Tom. Picture supplied

Leader readers will be familiar with our coverage of 100th birthdays - we love to celebrate this major milestone for our residents - and there are quite a few who reach this exceptional age!

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter

