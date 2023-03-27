Cronulla MP Mark Speakman is non-committal about whether he will contest the leadership of the parliamentary Liberal Party.
Mr Speakman, the former Attorney-General, said in a statement, "I'm looking forward to discussions with my colleagues to ensure that we have a strong, refreshed and energised team ready to hold the Government accountable in the interests of the people of NSW.
"I'll have more to say shortly".
Former environment minister James Griffin is the latest to rule himself out.
"I'm looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Manly, and I thank them for their support with the result on Saturday," Mr Griffin said on Monday.
Former Treasurer Matt Kean announced on Sunday he would not seek the position.
