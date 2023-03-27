St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Mark Speakman says he is 'looking forward to discussions' on Liberal leadership

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Speakman on election day with Sutherland Shire deputy mayor Carol Provan and her daughter Julie Muir at Burraneer Bay Public School voting centre. Picture by Murray Trembath

Cronulla MP Mark Speakman is non-committal about whether he will contest the leadership of the parliamentary Liberal Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.