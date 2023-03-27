St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Eleni Petinos has 71-vote lead as vote counting continues in Miranda

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
March 27 2023
Dominic Perrottet and Eleni Petinos on Como bridge during the election campaign. Picture by Chris Lane

Eleni Petinos was 71 votes ahead as vote counting in the seat of Miranda continued on Monday afternoon.

