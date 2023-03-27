St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Let Us Know about Local Liveability in Georges River

Updated March 28 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:06am
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.

I believe that everyone deserves to live in a neighbourhood and community that reflects their values and needs. That's why it's important for our community to have their say in the 2023 Australian Liveability Census.

