Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Let Us Know about Local Liveability in Georges River

I believe that everyone deserves to live in a neighbourhood and community that reflects their values and needs. That's why it's important for our community to have their say in the 2023 Australian Liveability Census.
From Neighbour Day, 26 March, Georges River Council is promoting the Liveability Census and asking residents to complete it before 30 June 2023 by using a unique link for Georges River.
I encourage you all to complete this quick online survey and share with your families, friends, communities, and colleagues. We hope to ensure a good cross-section of our community is heard in this significant study, which will be collecting surveys across Sydney and Australia.
It's important to Council, to have your impressions of your neighbourhood. We want your opinion, because the information you give us will help us make decisions about infrastructure and strategic plans. A better idea of what you like (and what you want to change) about where you live will help us plan better for the future. You could even win a voucher valued at $100 for your effort.
We'd like to hear from people of all ages, all backgrounds, all over the Local Government Area. Riverwood, Lugarno, Peakhurst, Mortdale, Beverly Hills, Hurstville, Oatley, Kogarah, Allawah, Connells Point, Kyle Bay, Blakehurst, Beverley Park, Carss Park and Kogarah Bay - wherever you live, please participate.
So, make sure you finish the Liveability Census by 30 June. Go online, follow the link to the survey that only takes around 15 minutes to complete, and tell us about your neighbourhood.
Thanks Georges River, we really appreciate you having your say in the 2023 Australian Liveability Census.
