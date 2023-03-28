Rocksia Hotel offers all your favourites and a great new look Advertising Feature

The refurbishment has created a multi-faceted entertainment hub that the community can welcome as their own. Picture supplied

The name and location may be the same but the Rocksia Hotel in Banksia has a whole new look.

Following an interior refurbishment that took six months the hotel - which has been part of the Oscars Group since 2017 - now boasts a state-of-the-art sports lounge, a complete bistro makeover and the addition of a dedicated function space in the upper level of the venue.

Complete with bentwood chairs, a wood-furnace fireplace and cozy seating arrangements featuring large circular booths, the Rocksia Hotel is a laid-back pub with modern décor and contemporary furnishings throughout.

There are two separate kitchens - the bistro and Lola's Kitchen - as well as two sun-drenched outdoor terraces to enjoy your meal.

The bistro menu offers all of your pub favourites, including elevated, restaurant quality dishes and something for the little ones. If you're looking for something more authentic, stroll through to Lola's Kitchen and treat yourself to a housemade crispy pizza with all the toppings.

Group marketing director Liam Schembri said: "We wanted to create a more cohesive venue that offered the local community a great space to meet and enjoy everything the venue has to offer.

"Our patrons can enjoy watching live games in the new state-of-the-art sports lounge and then head to our large bistro where they can choose something from the brand new menu.

"Or if they are planning a special event they can take advantage of one of four function spaces, including a new private room on the upper level of the venue.

"Whether it's a birthday, engagement party, christening reception, Christmas party, end of the sporting season celebration, or a fundraising drive - our staff are ready to take care of all the hard work and let you enjoy the night."

The Rocksia Hotel also offers multiple bars throughout the venue and plenty of car parking.

"Through our extensive interior refurbishment we have created a multifaceted entertainment hub that we believe the local community will welcome as a place to call their own," Mr Schembri said.

"Our new expanded food menu caters for everyone - and that includes the ever popular Rocksia burger which features an incredible full-blood MBS9 wagyu patty."