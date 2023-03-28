Highest level of service their guarantee at AFS Group Advertising Feature

AFS Group CEO Matt Harrison and his wife Holly Harrison celebrate their win at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards. Picture supplied

Celebrating 34 years in business in 2023, Australian Frontline Solutions (AFS Group) is a proud Australian family owned and operated company that began in the shire.

The consultancy offers complete solutions in Security and Safety, Event Management and Tourism, Training and Workplace Compliance.

CEO Matt Harrison started the business in 1989 as a subcontract security guard.

He then moved into event management for private functions, which evolved into managing major events nationally and lecturing event management.

From that the training business was born - and is now a national success.

Mr Harrison said while the consultancy works very closely with many local businesses and the head office remains in the shire, their business relationships are spread right around the globe.

"At AFS, we are all about providing excellence and value for money to our clients," he said. "Our diverse team of more than 100 nationally recognised trainers and assessors and highly decorated security personnel allows us to deliver our services with extreme agility while our supreme team - that works out of our Caringbah office - keeps the cogs turning.

"Our chief motivation and our key point of difference, across all our offerings, is to provide the highest level of expertise for the highest return on investment for our clients.

"The most important thing for us is the experience our customer has with AFS."

Mr Harrison said in AFS Group's fourth decade of operation there were a number of reasons for their success and lessons that have been learned.

The first one is customer experience. That means you should always work in partnership with your client so they feel valued, and make your goal to deliver solutions.

"Your expertise should set the benchmark in your industry while you strive to be the best in your craft," Mr Harrison said.

"Be the solution to your clients' problem and work hard to understand them and their needs while always remaining flexible.

"Work on finding ways to give back to your local community. AFS supports local charities, sporting teams, dance schools and individuals."

In 2022 AFS trained more than 800 students per month on average and in 2023 this will likely double.

"We are the preferred training partner for the NRL, Football Australia and Local Government NSW and we work with international sporting and performing stars ensuring they travel safely across the globe."