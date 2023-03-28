Rodent traps installed along Botany Bay foreshore

They are called the Three Rs for councils' responsibilites - roads, rates and rubbish.
Bayside Council has added a fourth R to its responsibilities - rodents.
Bayside Council has installed approximately 70 rodent baiting stations located along Lady Robinsons beach front, between Kyeemagh and Sans Souci.
In response to high rodent activity being identified in a small pocket between Bay and Teralba Streets, Brighton, 20 additional baiting stations have recently been installed in this area and will be checked weekly.
The remainder of areas will continue to be serviced on a fortnightly basis. This will be reviewed every six months and seasonally adjusted if required.
For all baiting stations, First Generation baits are used for dusting the burrows and baiting the stations. These have been proven as unlikely to kill other wildlife including pets that may become exposed to it.
Secondary Generation baits are not used to minimise secondary poisoning of wildlife and pets.
Last month Councillors Ed McDougall and Paul Sedrak asked that Council investigates additional measures to address the current increase in rodent activity on Cook Park., and other local parks.
They also asked that council ensured the grass is mown regularly behind the children's playground at Colsen Crescent Reserve in Monterey and undertake other anti-rodent measures to counteract the rodent population which has been disturbed by the nearby M6 works.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
