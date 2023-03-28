Liberal candidate Eleni Petinos is very likely to retain the seat of Miranda as her lead grows in vote counting following Saturday's state election.
With nearly 80 per cent of the vote counted, Ms Petinos was 532 votes in front just before 11am on Tuesday.
Senior Liberals in Sutherland Shire were optimistic on Monday Ms Petinos would win despite a swing of about 13.5 per cent to Labor.
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.