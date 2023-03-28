St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Eleni Petinos extends lead in Miranda to more than 500 votes

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 28 2023 - 11:15am
Eleni Petinos with mayor Carmelo Pesce and a volunteer during the election campaign. Picture Facebook
Liberal candidate Eleni Petinos is very likely to retain the seat of Miranda as her lead grows in vote counting following Saturday's state election.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

