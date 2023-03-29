Update
Eleni Petinos has extended her winning margin in Miranda.
At the end of vote counting on Wednesday, Ms Petinos held a lead of 1588 votes over Labor candidate Simon Earle.
At the same time on Tuesday, the lead was 525 votes.
Holsworthy is stull undecided, but the Liberals also look certain to win that seat.
Update
Eleni Petinos has won a third term as MP for Miranda, according to the ABC.
Ms Petinos had a lead of 525 votes over Labor rival Simon Earle when vote counting finished on Tuesday.
Based on the numbers and computerised analysis, the ABC called the seat for the Liberal Party.
The Liberal Party margin in Miranda had been 14.4 per cent.
Liberal candidate Tina Ayyad looks certain to win the seat of Holsworthy, which takes in parts of the Menai area, but the seat has not yet been called.
Ms Ayyad is 526 votes ahead of Labor candidate Mick Maroney.
Earlier
Liberal candidate Eleni Petinos is very likely to retain the seat of Miranda as her lead grows in vote counting following Saturday's state election.
Ms Petinos was 532 votes in front just before 11am on Tuesday.
Senior Liberals in Sutherland Shire were optimistic on Monday Ms Petinos would win despite a swing of about 13.5 per cent to Labor.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
