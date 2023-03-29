Drownings can occur when a child slips into the water fully clothed. It was for this reason that 30,000 kids nationwide including swimmers from BlueFit Swimming Bexley, Hurstville and Sans Souci, where they donned their pajamas in an effort to learn safety skills.
Wearing clothing other than a swimming costume is a huge contributor to drownings in Australia each year, so it was the focus of PJ Safety Week, held nationwide in March at Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre, Sans Souci Aquatic Leisure Centre and Angelos Anestis Aquatic Centre.
Real water safety requires the ability to be able to swim fully clothed, without goggles and in varying circumstances and environments.
One of Australia's learn-to-swim providers BlueFit Swimming regularly incorporates this water survival skill into its learn-to-swim program.
All swimmers are encouraged to wear additional clothing to teach them the skills to cope with possible real life scenarios.
Children were taught how to float, tread water, and other survival sequences - strokes and basic rescue techniques.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
