Aquatic centres in St George take part in PJ Safety Week

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:13am, first published 7:00am
Kids at Bexley water how to swim in their pajamas. Picture supplied
Drownings can occur when a child slips into the water fully clothed. It was for this reason that 30,000 kids nationwide including swimmers from BlueFit Swimming Bexley, Hurstville and Sans Souci, where they donned their pajamas in an effort to learn safety skills.

