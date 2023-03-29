Hurstville Private Hospital has received national recognition in the Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) excellence awards.
It was named as a finalist for its self-pay surgery initiative in the consumer partnership category.
The awards celebrate clinical excellence, innovation and improved staff well-being in Australia's private hospitals.
APHA Chief Executive Michael Roff, says the awards are an opportunity for hospitals to share their innovative projects with peers, with a view to providing a platform for them that others can emulate.
"We reintroduced the awards in 2020 to celebrate the high-quality care Australians receive in private hospitals, but also to offer a way for hospital executives to learn from industry exemplars," he said.
"We have a session at our APHA National Congress each year dedicated to the awards which aims to provide a snapshot into the finalists' programs to provoke thoughts and conversations about how that excellence could be shared."
Mr Roff said the high standard of entries in each of the categories showed how much private hospitals had been able to achieve, while continuing to manage COVID-19 patients and deal with the significant challenges posed by ongoing workforce shortages.
Awards were judged by a panel that included the chief executive, chairperson of the Consumer Health Forum and the chief executive of Commission for Safety and Quality in Health Care.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
