St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health

Hurstville Private Hospital celebrates recognition in excellence as part of the Australian Private Hospitals Association awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hurstville Private Hospital was named a finalist in recent excellence awards.
Hurstville Private Hospital was named a finalist in recent excellence awards.

Hurstville Private Hospital has received national recognition in the Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) excellence awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.