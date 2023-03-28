St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Charges laid over alleged theft of number plates across Brighton-Le-Sands

Updated March 28 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:15pm
Following extensive inquires, including a public appeal for information, police arrested a 28-year-old man at a home in Brighton-Le-Sands.
A man has been charged after allegedly stealing more than 100 number plates in Sydney's south.

