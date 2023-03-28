Charges laid over alleged theft of number plates across Brighton-Le-Sands

A man has been charged after allegedly stealing more than 100 number plates in Sydney's south.
Officers from St George Police Area Command commenced an investigation into reports number plates were allegedly stolen from cars across the Brighton-Le-Sands area between 1am and 5am on Sunday 12 March 2023.
Police will allege in court that number plates were stolen from cars parked in Bay, O'Neill, Bay, Princess, Bruce and Gordon streets, as well as Crawford and Teralba roads, and Brighton and Moate avenues.
Following extensive inquires, including a public appeal for information, police arrested a 28-year-old man at a home in Brighton-Le-Sands about 7am today (Tuesday 28 March 2023).
He was taken to Kogarah Police Station, where he was charged with larceny, and destroy or damage property.
The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday 4 April 2023.
Investigations are continuing.
