Liberals retain Oatley

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:13pm
Oatley MP Mark Coure at the Carss Park pool site durng the campaign with Liberal candidate for Kogarah Craig Chung.
The Liberals' Mark Coure has retained the seat of Oatley.

