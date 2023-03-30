Alexandra Nelson didn't plan on it, but when two major life events collided, she suddenly had to make some unexpected decisions.
The Caringbah mum, 36, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in March, 2021. Shortly before doctors delivered the news, she was planning to start a family. But the advice was wait one year, learn about the chronic illness, then try for a baby.
With no diabetes in her family, she knew something was off when she started to have strange symptoms. "I had been excessively thirsty. My dad is a GP working in the area and I picked up on the signs, which also included frequent urination and fatigue. I got tested while also testing my pregnancy hormones."
Although disappointing at the time, delaying motherhood was the best choice she made, because she was able to navigate the challenges of the disease, before navigating a newborn.
Managing insulin levels became a daily chore, ensuring that both her health and that of her baby's while developing in the womb, was constantly monitored.
"The number of health appointments in my first few months was mind boggling, visiting 10 different healthcare professionals," Mrs Nelson said. "Each appointment gave me answers, but also led to more questions. It's very wholistic medical care because it affects all different parts of your body, not just the pancreas.
"The time and financial burdens were large, I spent in excess of $8600 in the first 12 months on appointments, diabetes products and medication.
During her pregnancy, she switched to an Omnipod pump after self-injecting up to eight times a day for seven months. The wireless therapy enables more data to be readily available.
"I found self-injecting quite hard when I was in the middle of a work video conference, half asleep, about to drive, about to exercise or at a social gathering," she said.
After having her diabetes under control for about a year, Mrs Nelson fell pregnant. But her insulin levels were going back and forth.
"My insulin needs fluctuated throughout my pregnancy, decreasing during my first and part of my second trimester and drastically increasing in my third, and then significantly dropping again after birth and breastfeeding," she said.
"Through discussions with my endocrinologist, obstetrician and diabetes educator, we had a plan for these fluctuations in insulin requirements and set up my technology ready for the changes."
If diabetes is not properly managed during a pregnancy, the risks of birth defects, miscarriage and birthing complications go up.
Concerns can arise when the expectant mother's blood glucose levels are too high, as this can cause the baby to produce more insulin and become large for gestational age.
Teddy was born five week early in December 2022. The safest option was to have a caesarean. Almost three-quarters of mothers with type 1 diabetes have c-section births.
"They were both very big life events. But I was so excited to deliver my healthy baby," Mrs Nelson said. "He was born with very low sugar but it was rectified straight away.
"Technology greatly assisted me in making decisions about my insulin requirements and easing the burden and mental load of living with diabetes."
Diabetes Australia recently announced key research projects being undertaken in 2023, including oral insulin and new ways of delaying the illness, to assist almost 1.5 million Australians living with type 1 and 2 diabetes. One of the grants being funded examines how changes in the gut health of babies could contribute to the development of type 1 diabetes later in life.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
