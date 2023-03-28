Financial stability key priority for new Georges River general manager

"Council has engaged a qualified consultant to develop the Georges River Significant Tree Register. The consultant is currently working on finalising the draft definition and assessment criteria of a Significant Tree. At the completion of the consultant's work, a report will be prepared to Council (May 2023) for approval to publicly exhibit the Significant Tree Register. During the exhibition period, the community will be able to nominate trees of perceived significance in line with the definition and assessment criteria presented to Council in the May report. Following this exhibition period, each nomination will be assessed by the qualified consultant and a second report will be prepared to Council (September 2023) to endorse the Significant Tree Register and proposed nominations. It is anticipated that the significant tree register will be finalised by the end of September 2023, pending the outcome of the reports to Council."