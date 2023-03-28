Financial stability key priority for new Georges River general manager

Financial stability and cyber security and seeking broader community participation are the main priorities of Georges River Council's new General Manager David Tuxford.
Georges River Council held an Extraordinary Council Meeting on Tuesday 21 March where Councillors unanimously resolved to appoint Mr Tuxford to the position for a five-year period.
His appointment follows a competitive recruitment process, undertaken on Council's behalf by Local Government NSW, which attracted a number of strong applicants.
Mr Tuxford has been Georges River Council's Acting General Manager since April 2022. He also held positions of Director Business and Corporate Services (February 2018-April 2022) and Director Community and Culture (October 2016-February 2018).
In a career spanning 40 years in local government he has worked at Fairfield, Liverpool and Georges River Councils in Sydney, regional councils such as Wollondilly, Hawkesbury and Southern Downs, and was General Manager at Kyogle Council, located in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.
He spoke to The Leader about his priorities:
Organisation management
The former general manager conducted a restructure of the council. Do you see this template remaining for the foreseeable future? "Yes."
Will there be a review of directorates?
"Simple answer - no. During my time as acting General Manager, I prepared a new structure. This was adopted by Council unanimously on 28 November 2022. The change resulted in a reduction from seven directorates to five. Council now has four directors."
Financial Sustainability
When do you see the council being in surplus again?
"2022/23 Budget assumes a surplus of $1.2million, this has improved each quarter though we have to continue applying strict financial management to achieve this target."
What are the priorities of the next draft budget?
"Investment in our critical assets; stormwater, roads and footpaths has been proposed to double in 2023/24. This is in response to difficult financial years where these were reduced. Our financial position has improved and we can now invest in improving community infrastructure that was put under strain during those events.
"With increases in the cost of materials (CPI over 7%) maintaining service standards is a difficult by focus area. We are trying to absorb these significant increases and continue striving for service excellence."
Will there be a review of services to balance the budget?
"The draft budget for 2023/24, at this stage, is proposed to be balanced and a surplus. The increasing pressures associated with cost management will require review of services to continue, to ensure we are resourcing the key priorities of the community."
Projects and priorities
What do you see are the priority projects for Georges River?
"We are delivering on the commitments of the Community Strategic Plan as that states the community priorities to be delivered by Council. The Community Strategic Plan, The Plan, is a 10-year plan to guide Georges River Council and all community stakeholders in the delivery of services based on the priorities of the community. The Plan has been developed by the community with the feedback and suggestions they have made.
"The priorities projects for Georges River Council will be included in the 2023/24 Capital Works Program that will be placed on exhibition in May 2023."
Is there a timeframe for the Carss Park Pool rebuild?
"This work is proposed to commence in March/April 2023. The project will be a multi-contractor project requiring significant project management rigor to mitigate impact to the community and environment. Appropriate tree protection measures have been identified to negate impact to trees remaining on site.
"The execution of all aspects of the DA are expected to take approximately eighteen months to complete, with works timed to negate prolonged impact to the local community and users of Carss Park.
"It is anticipated that the Carss Park Flats carpark will be closed for up to twelve months to mitigate risks to community safety while demolition and remediation works are ongoing."
Is there a timeframe for completion of the Mortdale Master Plan and Beverly Hills Master Plan?
"Mortdale Local Centre Master Plan options will be on exhibition from late April for two months.
"Council is considering a way forward with the Beverly Hills Master Plan at its Meeting in April. Subject to support from Council it may be on exhibition late this year as new traffic, public domain, and gas pipeline risk studies, and economic analysis for the affordable housing contributions scheme will need to be commissioned and completed."
What is happening with the Foreshore Scenic Character Review? Will this include an increase in housing numbers?
"Community consultation was extended until 30 March 2023. All responses will then be collated and briefed to Council."
When will the Tree Register be implemented?
"Council has engaged a qualified consultant to develop the Georges River Significant Tree Register. The consultant is currently working on finalising the draft definition and assessment criteria of a Significant Tree. At the completion of the consultant's work, a report will be prepared to Council (May 2023) for approval to publicly exhibit the Significant Tree Register. During the exhibition period, the community will be able to nominate trees of perceived significance in line with the definition and assessment criteria presented to Council in the May report. Following this exhibition period, each nomination will be assessed by the qualified consultant and a second report will be prepared to Council (September 2023) to endorse the Significant Tree Register and proposed nominations. It is anticipated that the significant tree register will be finalised by the end of September 2023, pending the outcome of the reports to Council."
How is the greening of Hurstville CBD proceeding?
"Council is currently delivering the Hurstville Revitalisation project which has the goal of creating a green spine through the Hurstville CBD. Current projects include the upgrade of MacMahon street court yard. Memorial Square is due to be upgraded in May 2023."
How is the program of town centre upgrades going? Which town centre is next?
"Council has commenced upgrade works within Mortdale and Hurstville. The completion of street scape upgrades in these town centre remain a priority for Council, and will be included in the forward Capital Works as funding becomes available."
What is the next step in the Kogarah Health Research Hub?
"We are working with the representatives of the area to influence the Greater Cities Commission's Six Cities Plan and approach to Innovation precincts."
What is happening with the Jubilee Stadium Master Plan?
"The Netstrata Jubilee Stadium precinct Master Plan is to be revisited by Council prior to completion of a Plan of Management. This project will be included in the Draft 2023/24 Operational Budget pending Council approval will commence in the upcoming financial year."
What are the council's roads projects priorities.?
"Council is looking to increase its road re-sheet program and include a heavy patch to ensure the improvement of the network."
Is there a timeframe for the Civic Centre precinct project?
"Not at this stage. Currently focused on gathering community feedback on the planning proposal and development control plan. A public hearing will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Council offices. The hearing will be chaired by an independent person who will consider all written and verbal submissions and prepare a report for Council."
Services
What is the timeframe for the harmonising of Library Services?
"The current project to harmonise library opening hours was endorsed by Council in November 2022. It is planned to be implemented by end of June 2023. This timeline is based on the work we need to do to adjust staff work patterns and recruit some vacancies. Council unanimously endorsed an increase of opening hours at all library locations with the aim of improving community access to our services, programs and collections. We are really looking forward to welcoming people into our spaces especially during the evening on weeknights and during longer hours over the weekend."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
