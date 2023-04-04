St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Financial stability key priority for new Georges River general manager

April 4 2023 - 11:30am
Georges River General Manager, David Tuxford.
Financial stability, cyber security and seeking broader community participation are the main priorities of Georges River Council's new General Manager David Tuxford.

