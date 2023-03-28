Council meeting on confidential code of conduct matter

Sutherland Shire Council held an extraordinary [outside the normal schedule] meeting on Monday March 27 to discuss a confidential code of conduct matter.
No details of the matter were released in the minutes, and the matter was deferred to a further extraordinary meeting to be held on April 11.
Under the Local Government Act, most code of conduct matters are dealt with by councils.
The misconduct provisions of the act allow the Office of Local Government to also investigate code of conduct breaches.
Councils must refer complaints about some types of breaches to the Office for action.
Councils may also refer serious misconduct to the Office for a stronger penalty after it has been dealt with under the council's code of conduct.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.