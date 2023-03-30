The former Lark Ellen Nursing Home at Sutherland will be redeveloped as an aged care hospital with 104 single rooms under new plans.
The nursing home, which was originally a grand home, closed in 2022 during the pandemic after operating for 55 years.
The building will be renovated and a new three-storey building built alongside on three house sites.
The facility will be called Sutherland Aged Care Hospital.
A modified development application (MA) has been lodged by private hospital operator Healthe Care, which has 17 facilities, including Hurstville Private Hospital.
Lark Ellen, in Jannali Avenue, operated as a 62 bed residential care facility until its closure after 55 years.
A development application for substantially the same redevelopment was approved in 2018.
Those plans included 142 residential aged care beds in the form of 48 one-bedroom suites and 47 two-bedroom suites, providing "a range of care options, from limited care to residents with dementia, and will allow residents to 'age in place' ".
The new plans are for all single rooms - 104 in total.
Works are estimated to cost nearly $20 million.
A heritage statement in the MA said Lark Ellen Nursing Home provided care to numerous Sutherland Shire residents during the 55 years it was in operation.
"Lark Ellen was created by Robert and Joy McAllister following a visit to the Lark Ellen Hospital in West Covina California which opened in 1956.
"The McAllisters desired to provide a similar kind and quality of care as they viewed at West Covina.
"The front portion of the facility originated as a substantial residential dwelling designed and built for George Malcolm Greenwell circa 1929.
"The conversion and growth of the Lark Ellen Nursing Home out of the former residence has caused numerous alterations to the building, but historical purpose and connection to historical activities and processes remain evident.
"The closure of the facility was directly brought about by the added pressures of the COVID 19 lockdowns."
The MA said the proposed were designed and intended to be as close as possible in scope and resemblance to the works which had previously been approved.
Multiple additions to the former nursing home would be demolished as would the three adjoining homes to the south.
