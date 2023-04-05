Bexley Uniting Church will to be a house for all nations this Easter.
The church on Gladstone Street has a busy Easter program starting on Good Friday and followed by the traditional Easter Sunday service.
The church recently amalgamated with the Korean Uniting Church from South Hurstville which has brought a new life and energy to the combined congregation.
"Before the congregations combined we would be very lucky to have about 20 people attending on a Sunday," said Bexley Uniting Church committee chairman Mikall Chong.
"Many of our congregation had passed away or had moved on to be near their children," he said.
"We had been sustaining about 12 to 15 people for a while. The good thing is that when we teamed up with the Korean congregation they had about 50 plus in their congregation including many children.
"We have our Sunday service at 9.30am and then they worship at 12 noon. They are here for about four hours and with the children, suddenly the area seems to be alive. It has put new life into the church.
"Many of the Korean congregation also attend our 9.30am service. On Easter Sunday instead of having our separate services we are combining to have one service at 10am.
"The Korean congregation will provide a banquet afterwards.
"On the last Saturday of the month we always have our Food Sharing day where the congregation members share their cultural cuisine. We have at least six to eight different cultures worshipping here including Korean, Vietnamese, Singaporean, Malaysian and Hong Kongese.
"They all get to bring their different dishes. And people around the community who don't come to church have also started bringing food on the Food Sharing Sunday."
The community who may not be part of the congregation, also participate in other church activities including table tennis, thai chi, guitar nights and the community garden.
"There's definitely been an awakening," Mr Chong said.
"For so long the numbers were going down. Suddenly, the churches around here are getting more active.
"There seems to be a revival and it is because we are working together. "
The combined Bexley congregation will also be participating in a Christian Alliance Easter Celebration at Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday, 22 April.
This is open to all churches across the region including Catholics, Orthodox and Protestant. The day will have performances from various denominations, cultures and ethnicities.
Everyone is welcome.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
