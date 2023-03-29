Georges River Council to raise awareness of gambling harm

Georges River Council will start its own gambling awareness campaign to address gambling harm within the local government area.
The recommendation was in a report to the latest meeting of the council's community and culture committee and was endorsed at this week's (March 27) full council meeting.
This was the result of a Notice of Motion submitted last August by Councillor Peter Mahoney requesting a report on what initiatives the council can undertake, in collaboration with State Government agencies and Wesley Mission, to address problem gambling within the local government area, such as promoting education programs that raise awareness about risks associated with poker machines and online gambling.
In 2018-2019 the loss to individuals who used Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs) was $12.7 billion in Australia, compared to $7.8 million for all other forms of gambling such as lottery tickets and instant scratch tickets, a report to the committee said.
In the Georges River Council local government area (LGA) in 2021, gamblers lost $190 million through EGMs, ranking the LGA seventh in NSW.
The Georges River LGA also has one EGM for every 75 people, ranking third in NSW.
"EGMs are the form of gambling that is most associated with gambling harm - that is the adverse health and wellbeing of an individual, their family or community," according to the council report.
The report recommended that the council participate in annual 'GambleAware Week'.
This will be achieved through supporting local initiatives and a communications campaign where existing GambleAware resources are circulated locally, including through Council's Reference Groups and Advisory Committees, and through the development of a webpage to house GambleAware resources and information.
GambleAware information can also be made available at all Council venues.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
