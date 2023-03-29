St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Council to raise awareness of gambling harm

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the Georges River Council local government area (LGA) in 2021, gamblers lost $190 million through EGMs, ranking the LGA seventh in NSW.
In the Georges River Council local government area (LGA) in 2021, gamblers lost $190 million through EGMs, ranking the LGA seventh in NSW.

Georges River Council will start its own gambling awareness campaign to address gambling harm within the local government area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.