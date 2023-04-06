Forest Rangers kick off their 2023 season

The Forest Rangers Football Club kicked-off their 2023 season on Saturday April 1, with a community barbecue and family day for the first round at their home ground at Gannons Park.
Rangers president and coach, Con Sorras said, "It's been a long off season and we wanted to welcome the community back and thank our members and supporters.
"Registrations this year are strong. We probably are one of the highest participation rates in the St George Area, if not the highest.
"We have 850 members ranging from Under-6s to over-45s.
"The last couple of years we have seen a huge increase in female players, especially non-competition six-years to 11s, and and in the comp we have about 20 female teams from under-12s upwards," Mr Sorras said.
Forest Rangers has female representation at all levels of the club including players, coaches, managers, referees, canteen and committee, and cater for females of all ages and abilities.
FRFC currently have the following team allocations on offer:
Girls only teams for ages 6 - 11
Mixed teams (with boys) for ages 5 to 11
Competition Girls teams from age 12-16
Women's teams in several grades including 17-21 years and All Age Women's sides
The club's Women's Football program works collaboratively with the St George Football Association and Sydney FC in providing opportunities for its female players to participate in W-League events as well as 'motivate and inspire' sessions with well-known Female Football players.
Mr Sorras said the club is one of the oldest teams in the region, staring at Gannons Park in 1966.
"The last couple of season have gone very well. Memberships and volunteers have increased and with it there has been an influx of parents participating," he said.
"We have started a number of special programs. Two years ago we started the Little Rangers, a pre-eligibility program for three- to five-year-olds.
"We have about 50 kids in the Little Rangers program and provide special technique coaching to give them the possibility to embrace and participate in the game.
"Last season we had 25 teams in the finals and four grand final winners including the over 30s female, the 18s boys and the all-age juniors.
"We are a community-based club. It's about making the players and the members happy. We provide a nice friendly, family environment. Generations of families are involved. We have grandkids of some of our original memes from the 1960s playing in the club.
"We are also blessed with the upgrade of Gannons Park and our clubhouse amenities.
"We have seen a lot of changes over the last couple of years.
"We hope all the teams enjoy the 2023 season, be respectful and play football for the good of the game.
"We aim to provide a nice social environment for the kids and players, not only tis year but in years to come."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
