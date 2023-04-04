Bexley will be coffee central on Thursday, April 6, when police officers meet residents over a cuppa and a chin-wag.
St George Police Area Command is hosting Coffee with a Cop in the suburb, giving the chance for people in the area to meet officers and discuss community matters.
The casual catch-up enables residents to ask questions and learn more about police work in their neighbourhood.
Designed to break down barriers within a relaxed interactive space, the initiative strives to build positive relationships through one-on-one interaction.
St George Police Commander Superintendent Rohan Cramsie, hopes community members will join the event.
"These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships," he said. "We hold them on a regular basis, and try to spread ourselves around in different parts of the community so everybody has the opportunity to come and speak with us.
"People can come down and talk to police about what their local issues may be or raise anything that may be causing them concerns.
"A lot of people may be uncomfortable coming to a police station or ringing police on the phone.
"We find there is really good engagement between the police and all avenues of the community from very young people right up to the elderly."
Superintendent Cramsie says the day attracts plenty of positive feedback, and gives officers the chance to discuss what their roles entail.
"It's really about the community having contact with some senior officers. I'll attend, as will some of my senior management," he said.
Recurring matters of concern are predominantly traffic issues, he said. "It's also about the community understanding that we prioritise our jobs," Superintendent Cramsie said.
"If there is a domestic violence matter or someone is being assaulted, we prioritise that over a driving complaint. It doesn't trivialise the driving complaint, but the community in general understand we need to get to jobs where people are getting physically hurt, rather than the ones where people are frustrated by noise or hoons in their street."
The event begins at 10am at Pete's Artisan Bread and Café, 433 Forest Road, Bexley.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
