St George Police Area Command hosts Coffee with a Cop at Bexley

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 5 2023 - 7:00am
St George Police Area Command Superintendent Rohan Cramsie ahead of the Coffee with a Cop community day, which is being held on April 6 at Bexley. Picture by Chris Lane
Bexley will be coffee central on Thursday, April 6, when police officers meet residents over a cuppa and a chin-wag.

Eva Kolimar

