Westfield Miranda is collaborating with non-profit organisation, Autism MATES, to host the first 'Model MATES' event on April 1,in line with National Autism Awareness Month.
Model MATES is an event that aims to increase visibility and awareness of people on the autism spectrum and reinforces the need for inclusion. It gives young people the opportunity to feel celebrated on the catwalk alongside professional models.
Autism MATES, founded by Randa Habelrih, creates opportunities for people on the autism spectrum to participate more fully in public life, helping schools and workplaces become more inclusive. Model MATES is one of the many ways in which the organisation is creating opportunities and events that put young autistic people front and centre.
Autism MATES founder Randa Habelrih, said it was an exciting venture.
"Everything we do at Autism MATES centres around empowerment. Through Model MATES, we put our young people front and centre and give them the opportunity to use their own voices and talents to advocate for themselves and to educate the community," she said.
Westfield Miranda and Autism MATES will work with 2020 Westfield Miranda Local Hero, Bronte Hendricks of Stellar Experiences, who are sponsoring the event and stylist, Bernadette Payne, to showcase the latest trends on the catwalk.
Opening the event will be Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce, and award-winning author and disability advocate, Lisa Cox, will make a special appearance in support of the event.
Customers can visit Westfield Miranda to support the Model MATES runway and cheer on the models on level 3, near Myer and Glue Store, from midday.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
