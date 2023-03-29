St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Westfield Miranda hosts Autism Mates catwalk for National Autism Awareness Week

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 30 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:10am
Westfield Miranda will host a fashion runway featuring people with autism, to celebrate trends and inclusion. Picture supplied
Westfield Miranda is collaborating with non-profit organisation, Autism MATES, to host the first 'Model MATES' event on April 1,in line with National Autism Awareness Month.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter

