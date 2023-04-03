St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
UOW Southern Sydney becomes UOW Sutherland

By Eva Kolimar
April 3 2023 - 11:30am
The University of Wollongong (UOW) aims to establish a greater sense of ownership of and connection with the community by changing the name of its Southern Sydney campus to UOW Sutherland. The NSW Labor Government also announced it was investing funds to help improve recruitment and retention within public healthcare. Pictured are former graduates including those who studied nursing, at UOW in the shire. Picture by John Veage
The University of Wollongong (UOW) has changed the name of its domestic campus locations, including the one in Sutherland Shire.

