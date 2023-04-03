The University of Wollongong (UOW) has changed the name of its domestic campus locations, including the one in Sutherland Shire.
Previously known at UOW Southern Sydney, the Loftus higher education hub will now be known as UOW Sutherland.
The new naming of UOW's campus locations aims to support UOW's objectives across its metro and regional strategies. The university wants to improve the ability of students and the wider community to understand where these campuses live within Sydney's dense urban context.
The overall aim is to strengthen the local identities and their connections with the communities which they serve.
After consultation with relevant stakeholders across UOW since mid-2022, the proposal to re-name a select few of UOW's onshore campus locations was endorsed by University Council in February, 2023.
The change was announced to staff and students on March 22, and will be implemented in the coming weeks.
UOW Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President Professor Sean Brawley said the changes would better reflect the surrounding communities in which the campuses are located and provide consistency across the university's domestic footprint.
"Over the past 25 years, UOW has developed a strong network of regional and metropolitan campus locations that play a vital role in their communities. The change in name for some of our regional and metropolitan campus locations will ensure UOW's identity is consistent," he said.
UOW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia M Davidson said the values, support and quality of education provided by the university remains unchanged.
"As an anchor institution both at home and internationally, our expansive global footprint means we are well placed to be at the forefront of change, and create a purposeful future for our communities," she said. "We are able to fulfil our vision to inspire a better future through education, research and partnership, addressing issues of importance across all of our communities.
"UOW's commitment to a better future is strengthened by the work of the dedicated staff at [campuses including] Sutherland who are committed to delivering teaching, research and community engagement whilst facilitating an exceptional experience to the diverse communities. All students and staff, regardless of which campus they study or work at, are part of the UOW family."
The physical infrastructure of the UOW Sutherland campus is based on a co-location model whereby the University, and TAFE NSW (Loftus), share the same campus. The two entities operate separately however share common facilities.
The Sutherland campus offers tertiary studies in fields such as a Bachelor of Nursing and Bachelor of Commerce.
Potential nursing students will no doubt benefit from the NSW Government's recent announcement that $97 million will be invested to attract staff and retain talent in the NSW public health system.
On April 3 the government announced that 2000 annual scholarships will support up to 850 nurses, 400 medical graduates with a major focus on regional and rural medical interns,150 midwives, and a range of other important roles such as paramedics, Aboriginal health practitioners and allied health roles in areas such as physiotherapy and occupational therapy.
Students undertaking a healthcare degree will be eligible for a subsidy on their study expenses, if they commit to working a minimum of five years in the NSW public health system.
Starting from 1 January 2024, 2000 students will be eligible to apply for a $12,000 study subsidy, $4000 a year for three years.
Applications for the new subsidy will be prioritised based on specific health professions and particular locations of need in NSW.
"Under this government we want to boost recruitment of the next generation of nurses, midwives, doctors and allied health practitioners for our public health system," Premier Chris Minns said.
Minister for Health Ryan Park says those already studying before the scheme starts can make the same commitment to working a minimum of five years in the NSW public health system and access a one off payment of $8000 when they graduate.
"This transition scheme will be available to another 2000 students each year, for the next three years and demonstrates this Government's commitment to ensuring we attract new staff and support and retain the talent we already have in the NSW public health system," he said.
