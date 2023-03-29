A man had suffered cuts, bruises and mild hypothermia after he fell into the ocean off Wattamolla in the Royal National Park
The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, lost his footing while on the rocks at about 10am on Thursday, March 30.
NSW Inspector Jason Rutherford said the man was rock fishing in the morning when he was swept into the water.
"He was spotted by people walking on the coast track, who called for help," he said.
"We responded with a number crews, including special operations, intensive care, primary care paramedics and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, along with the PolAir and Westpac Life Saver helicopters.
"Once the patient was located from the air, a paramedic from our Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter was winched down to assess him. He was winched back into the helicopter and flown to waiting ambulance crews at Wattamolla car park."
The young man was taken to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition.
Inspector Rutherford urged people to be cautious around the water's edge.
"The ocean is unpredictable and we encourage anyone heading out on or around the water to take extra care," he said.
"This fisherman was equipped with all the appropriate safety gear on this occasion, which would have contributed greatly to saving his life."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.