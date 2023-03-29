Water rescue in Royal National Park

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter are responding to a man requiring rescue in the Royal National Park.
Authorities were alerted at about 10am on Thursday, March 30, to the emergency situation.
Crews met at Wattamolla car park and are on scene assessing the patient. Injuries are unknown at this stage.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
