St Ursula Fatima's Netball Club made good use of a $5000 grant from major retailer Woolworths.
The Kingsgrove club waived registration fees last season for players who would otherwise be unable to participate due to the cost of registration.
This helped increase the number of participants by 83 per cent, with more than 75 per cent never having played netball before.
Additionally, the club bought fresh fruit for players every week.
The funding came from the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grants, which will be distributed again this year.
Former Australian Diamonds player and Woolworths NetSetGO ambassador Catherine Cox visited the club to promote the scheme.
Netball clubs and associations across Australia can apply for a grant, with a total of $100,000 on offer.
Applications close on June 18.
Grants of up to $8000 are available as well as $20,000 for a People's Choice Award.
Woolworths says applicants are required to nominate a tangible project, activity or equipment and all projects must tie into the theme of eating healthy food or being active. Visit: pickfreshplayfresh.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
