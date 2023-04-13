St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

St Ursula Fatima's Netball Club made good use of a $5000 grant from major retailer

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 13 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Cox and young players from St Ursula Fatima's Netball Club. Picture supplied
Catherine Cox and young players from St Ursula Fatima's Netball Club. Picture supplied

St Ursula Fatima's Netball Club made good use of a $5000 grant from major retailer Woolworths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.