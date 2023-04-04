The new chairman of the NSW Rugby League Paul Conlon believes tackling will be banned for all players until midway through the under 7s from next year.
Conlon said the vast majority of junior rugby league associations had adopted the NRL move to have the two bottom ages play League Tag while they were are coached in best tackling practice.
"A few associations, including Cronulla-Sutherland, objected and so the NRL decided it wouldn't be mandatory this season, but it's most likely that it will be next year," he said.
Conlon, a Sutherland Shire resident, has had a lengthy rugby league involvement, including playing the game up till the age of 28 and serving as chair of the NRL judiciary for eight years.
He is also well-known for career in the law, including 20 years as a Crown Prosecutor and Deputy Senior Crown Prosecutor and District Court judge from 2006 until 2018 when he retired. He continues, as an acting judge, to hear major cases.
Conlon's election as chairman of the NSWRL board in February was seen as a move to bring stability to the organisation, which has operated since 1908, after a year of political turmoil.
He told the Leader, the board's main goal was to increase participation hand in hand with implementing the NRL Player Development framework.
This includes League Tag (no tackling) for Under 6s (whole season) and Under 7s (first half of season) and development competitions for all modified games ages up to and including Under 12s.
"To that end, NSWRL and NRL have common goals and must work together to ensure the growth of the game," he said.
"Over the last eight years there has been an 13.5 per cent increase in participation numbers. While that is an impressive statistic, the NSWRL has a realistic expectation for further growth.
"Over recent years, the rise in female participation has been amazing.
"The Harvey Norman Women's competition and the NRLW have been so successful that 10 teams will now compete in NRLW. The high standard is on show every week.
"For younger female participants, Tag League has been a great introduction to the game of tackle."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
