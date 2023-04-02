St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dragons bounce back with 38-12 win against Wayne Bennett's Dolphins

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fullback Tyrell Sloan makes a break for the Dragons against the Broncos. Picture by Adam McLean
Fullback Tyrell Sloan makes a break for the Dragons against the Broncos. Picture by Adam McLean

Tyrell Sloan scored a scintillating try and nearly made it a double in the Dragons-Dolphins NRL clash, but it was the young fullback's defence that was most pleasing to captain ben Hunt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.