Tyrell Sloan scored a scintillating try and nearly made it a double in the Dragons-Dolphins NRL clash, but it was the young fullback's defence that was most pleasing to captain ben Hunt.
The Dragons bounced back from two losses, in which they conceded 80 points, to defeat the new team 38-12 at WIN Stadium on Saturday. Dolphins captain Jesse Bromwich was playing his 300th game.
Hunt starred for the Dragons with a great individual try, seven tackle breaks and a try assist, but said at the post-match media conference he was more excited by Sloan's try.
Sloan took an offload from Josh Kerr, split the line and showed blinding speed to run around Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who also has speed to burn.
Hunt said it was good to see Sloan playing with confidence, and not just in attack.
"The big thing that Sloany has been working on is he is saving a lot of tries," he said.
"I think he has saved four or five tries for us this year already. He got another good one tonight, so that's the most pleasing thing that he is doing."
Hunt also praised Talatau Amon, who was called into the team during the week when Jayden Sullivan was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Amone, who was playing in the top side for the first time this year after being stood down over an alleged off-field incident, had a hand in a number of tries.
He's a confident young kid," Hunt said. "He likes to take the game on and get his hands on the ball a lot.
"There were a few occasions tonight when I called for the ball, but he over-rode me and caught it on his side, which is something I really enjoy seeing."
A decision by coach Anthony Griffin to promote hooker Jacob Liddle to the starting side paid dividends.
Liddle was very quick out of dummy half, scored a try and delivered a short ball for Blake Lawrie to score.
Griffin said, "I just think [Liddle] has been playing better than Moses [Mbye] at the moment, so it was a good opportunity to get him out there from the start. I thought he did a good job, it's as simple as that. He's got a lot of speed.
"'Liddsy' is a real quality kid. He's been around for a while, he's had his injury problems, we have got to get him through, keep him playing and we might be able to give him more minutes."
Griffin said it was the Dragons' "most complete performance we have had this year".
"I was really happy they got out there and played for each other."
Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett did not try to blame the loss of halfback and organiser Anthony Milford to a hamstring injury midway through the first half.
"They were just too good for us today," Bennett said. "We' been up for a month, played two [virtual] semi finals.
"The Dragons were at the other end of the spectrum and anyone with any football knowledge knew they were going to try pretty hard today.
"They turned up and they were a different team to what they have been in the last couple of weeks."
Dragons players Jack de Belin and Mikaele Ravalawa have both been charged by the match review committee following incidents in the game.
De Belin was charged with grade one dangerous contact in a 38th-minute incident involving Ray Stone.
Ravalawa was charged with grade one high tackle (careless) in a 31st-minute incident involving Euan Aitken.
However, neither player faces a suspension, with the two grade one incidents carrying a monetary penalty only.
