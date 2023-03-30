A resident, whose complaints to the council helped close a doggy day care centre at Gymea, says living next door was very stressful.
John Roditis lives in a townhouse behind the business named Off The Bone, at the corner of Kingsway and Princes Highway.
The day care service, which operated in an R3 residential zone, closed on March 24 after the council gave notice.
Mr Roditis said he had no idea 20-25 dogs were cared for on weekdays in the neighbouring property when he bought his townhouse in late 2022.
"When I came to see the townhouse, it was on the weekend, and the area seemed quiet," he said.
"I came back at night to check the noise from the highway, but, once again, there would have been no dogs there at that time.
"When I moved in and looked out the window, I was shocked. I thought 'this is the biggest mistake I have ever made'.
"For approximately 10 hours of the day, the 20 or so dogs never stop fighting and barking.
"Living next door was very stressful. I couldn't even go to my backyard to sit and relax without being barked at."
"I don't know how many times I felt like selling because I couldn't stand the barking and fighting any more.
Mr Roditis said he took photos and seven hours of audio recordings to give to Sutherland Shire Council.
He said a woman neighbour had also complained several times to the council.
Declan Ambrose and his partner Sarah, who own Off the Bone, are now searching for alternative premises.
"The zoning we need to operate from is B5,6,7 and IN 1 and 2," Mr Ambrose said.
"We are looking for a warehouse of 250 metres squared or more and ideally under 100k per annum in rent."
The couple set up the business in the former funeral home in January 2022.
They spent about $30,000 on improvements and grew the business to have seven employees, caring for an average of 20-25 dogs a day.
They say there were no complaints until December 2022.
The last council meeting heard the council had no alternative but to take the action once a complaint was made.
A resolution was passed deferring further enforcement action until July 1, but the couple was later advised the action could be taken retrospectively if they continued to operate until that date, so they stopped operating the service on March 24.
Mr Ambrose said other centres were operating in residential areas, but the council "turns a blind eye unless someone complains".
Councillors said this type of business had developed only recently and was not adequately catered for in the 2015 Local Environmental Plan (LEP).
Council staff were asked to prepare a report that "explores the merits of expanding the permissibility of animal boarding and training establishments...in order to better cater for the growth of a dog day care in Sutherland Shire".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.