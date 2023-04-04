St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Scramble for Glenlee funds

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 4 2023 - 2:30pm
The Interim Heritage Order (IHO) on Glenlee expired on 28 January. It had been in place since August 2021, protecting the site from proposed subdivision into 31 lots while the required Heritage Assessments were meant to be completed.
Georges River Council will again approach State and Federal Ministers, the NSW Premier and the Prime Minister for urgent funding commitments for the acquisition of the Glenlee property at Lugarno.

Local News

