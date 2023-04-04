Georges River Council will again approach State and Federal Ministers, the NSW Premier and the Prime Minister for urgent funding commitments for the acquisition of the Glenlee property at Lugarno.
The marketing agent for the Glenlee property has contacted the council and offered the property for sale, setting aside one month to allow the council and the State Government to consider their position and engage on the purchase of the property.
Last month the council sought a renewal of the Interim Heritage order on the site and access for the NSW Heritage to make an assessment of its historical significance.
Councillor Peter Mahoney said, "Given that the marketing agent wrote to the council on the 16th of March, how quickly can council met with the new Minister to discuss the critical issues?"
General Manager, David Tuxford said that all council could do was write to the new Minister and hope for the best.
Council resolved last August to approach both the State and Federal Governments to seek funding for the purchase of Glenlee.
"To date, both levels of government have advised that the land is either generally not considered to be a high acquisition priority and/or that there is no funding available towards the acquisition," a council spokesperson said.
"Council received correspondence from the marketing agent (16 March 2023) and has already responded (22 March 2023), with advice on the current situation and reassurances that Council would be in contact if the situation changed.
"On Monday 27 March, Council considered this issue further and resolved that Council approach specific State and Federal Ministers, the NSW Premier and the Prime Minister for urgent funding commitments for the acquisition of Glenlee."
Friends of Glenlee community group member Megan Argent said historian Bob Haworth has noted that area around Glenlee may be important as the first collaborative contact between the First Fleet Europeans and Aboriginals.
The Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee expired on 28 January. It had been in place since August 2021, protecting the site from proposed subdivision into 31 lots so Heritage Assessments could be completed.
During the election campaign, the former Shadow Minister for Environment and Heritage Penny Sharpe committed to giving a Ministerial Direction to allow access to the property of Glenlee to complete the further studies for the State Heritage listing assessment process. Labor also committed to placing a new Interim Heritage Order over the property.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.