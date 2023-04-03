St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Runners pick up the gold medals at Aussies

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Cronulla runner Sari McKee crosses the line for her second Gold Medal of the 2023 Aussies(inset) Lucy Flanagan.Pictures John Veage
North Cronulla runner Sari McKee crosses the line for her second Gold Medal of the 2023 Aussies(inset) Lucy Flanagan.Pictures John Veage

Diminutive North Cronulla runner Sari Mckee was carrying the weight of all Bate Bay surf clubs on her shoulders as she crossed the line first in the u17 female 2km beach run in Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.