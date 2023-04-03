Diminutive North Cronulla runner Sari Mckee was carrying the weight of all Bate Bay surf clubs on her shoulders as she crossed the line first in the u17 female 2km beach run in Perth.
Collecting the first gold medal on the sand the 16 yr old then finished seconds behind the champion for a silver medal in the Opens .
Sari won 25 points for her club in their overall point score of 102- North Cronulla finished eighth from the 140 clubs one spot behind Wanda who finished on 107.
Sari wasn't the only gold medalist in her family as brother Cruz had won the carnivals second water gold medal earlier in the u19 surfing title at Trigg Beach.
Sari then backed up the next day in the beach relays collecting another gold with Bella Fleming.
"Coming to Aussies I was hoping to win my age group and I was hoping to go well in the Opens," she said
"I have been training really hard right up until this event and focusing on Aussies.
"I am really happy about my races, I wasn't too sure what to expect this year, and coming into U17s there are new people and an older age group so I just focused on my race and ran the same way I run every time and I came out with the result."
Cronulla SLSC won their first gold on the sand with commentator Nathan Breen and Jack Robertson beating home their Wanda neighbours in the 2km Mens Beach Relay.
On the sprint track Bate Bay competitors made finals but didn't strike gold with Elouera's Michael Hannah leading the Open Men all the way to the tape before getting run down for silver, the North Cronulla girls also had to settle for silver in the relay.
The competition at the Ironman saw some of the young guns emerge, including Wanda's Noah Steiner who was thrilled to be amongst such elite company along with Cronulla's Jay Furniss going into the final.
"This is what we train for, the biggest event of the year. It's something you dream about, I don't think I could put into words what it would mean to win one." he said
Furniss finished a good seventh position in a hero packed final won by Ali Day with Steiner 14th.
It was gold in the beach flags as North Cronulla's Lucy Flanagan took out all before her to win the u19 women's.
"I've come second two years in a row, and this just feels so good. I didn't want to be in that position again, so it just means honestly so much to me," she said
There were tears in the u17 final as Wanda's Keira Vincent broke in the gold medal run and had to settle for silver and in the Opens. North Cronulla's Alexandra Rampoldi won the bronze.
North Cronulla won gold and silver in the U17 R and R for a rare double and Wanda's Sutton brothers Dane and Ben won gold in the u15/u19 Champion Lifesaver events.
