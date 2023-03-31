Sutherland Shire Council has won a major engineering award for the rapid construction of a new rock seawall to combat severe erosion at North Cronulla beach, caused by huge seas last year.
More than 7000 tonne of sandstone boulders, sourced from Sandy Point Quarry, were trucked in and strategically positioned during the project. New access paths to the beach were created.
The council won the award for New or Improved Techniques in the 2023 Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) NSW & ACT Excellence Awards, which were presented at a gala dinner in Sydney.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said winning the award was "testament to the exceptional skill and commitment of council staff and council specialist contractors".
"Sutherland Shire Council was up against numerous outstanding local government engineering projects across NSW and the ACT in our category, so to win this award is an absolute honour," he said.
Several divisions of the council were involved, including Civil Operations, Asset Services, Public Safety & Lifeguards, Building Operations, Parks Operations and Communications & Engagement.
Cr Pesce said they demonstrated "commitment and determination, ensuring immediate emergency protection works were undertaken to provide seawall stabilisation, a rock revetment wall and erosion mitigation measures".
"Our teams worked together to supply and place over 7000 tonne of sandstone boulders to protect critical public assets, including the lifeguard tower, the Esplanade and North Cronulla car park that were left suspended by unsupported sand dunes and exposed to the ocean elements," he said.
"The emergency works took many months, at times through the evening and on weekends, and staff ensured our community remained informed throughout, even spending time on the ground to answer questions and address concerns.
"It's not the first time we have been recognised by IPWEA NSW & ACT for excellence in engineering and I'm extremely proud we've again been recognised on this occasion for such a significant project."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
