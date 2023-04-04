St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
7 Jibbon Street, Cronulla

By House of the Week
April 5 2023 - 9:00am
Oak Park beach house
Oak Park beach house

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 7 Jibbon Street, Cronulla
  • Auction (date to be announced)
  • Agency: Highland
  • Contact: John Schwarzer 0408 604 422
  • Inspect: By appointment

This Cronulla beach house "is within footsteps of the Esplanade, beach and rockpool," said agent John Schwarzer.

