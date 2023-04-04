Oak Park beach house

This Cronulla beach house "is within footsteps of the Esplanade, beach and rockpool," said agent John Schwarzer.
"The property is set in a prime blue-chip position in south Cronulla, offering a sun-drenched northern aspect and panoramic ocean views.
"Properties like this rarely become available. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a stunning residence with direct access onto Oak Park."
Meanwhile the home itself boasts a clever design. "A selection of indoor and outdoor entertaining zones, and generously sized bedrooms, ensure comfortable living all year round."
The kitchen is well-appointed with plenty of storage, while the backyard enjoys manicured tropical gardens.
There's a double lock-up garage with internal access and additional storage, as well as plenty of off-street parking.
Also of interest is the "sizeable and level landholding of 670 square metres with plenty of scope to extend and redevelop, subject to council approval."
As for whom would suit right now, "this spectacular residence would be best suited to a family or astute buyer looking to immediately enjoy a home promising a coastal lifestyle that can only be dreamt of.
"With direct access onto Oak Park and the beach at your doorstep, it is the ultimate entertainer that will be cherished for years to come."
