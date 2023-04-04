St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

190 Nicholson Parade, Cronulla

By Prestige Property
April 5 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bay and beach side home
Bay and beach side home

5 BED | 4 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 190 Nicholson Parade, Cronulla
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Brookes Partners, Cronulla
  • Contact: Jon Brookes 0416 069 169
  • Inspect: By appointment

Anum Cara is a beautifully presented home set in a very prestigious location, and is now being offered for the first time in over 30 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.