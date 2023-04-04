Bay and beach side home

Anum Cara is a beautifully presented home set in a very prestigious location, and is now being offered for the first time in over 30 years.
Not only is this private and serene setting in one of South Cronulla peninsula's' most highly sought and tightly-held waterside enclaves, this address also happens to be on a highly coveted corner position.
The home itself is also "capitalising on private elevated views over the sparkling waters of the Port Hacking waterway and ocean and located only footsteps from Salmon Haul, pristine beaches, bays and rock pools," said agent Jon Brookes.
The home enjoys versatile and spacious sun-filled interiors, along with water views from several of the rooms. That versatility means you have a "choice of various formal and informal living spaces."
There's a well-portioned gourmet stone kitchen with quality appliances, as well as multiple entertaining areas, including outdoors, to consume your delicious creations.
There's room for everyone with five generous sized bedrooms, each with a built-in robe, and the large main bedroom (with water views) has an ensuite and a private retreat.
Other desirable features include an oversized double lock-up garage plus additional off-street parking, along with a spacious workshop and storage area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.