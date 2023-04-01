Bayside Council's landscaping challenge

Bayside Council Landscaping teams have taken up the challenge to beautify six locations across Bayside.
Each team will be tasked to plant out a garden area designed similar to the Bayside Boat Logo at each site.
These plants are being sourced from the Bayside Garden Centre, with each team limited to the same resources.
"Over the coming weeks you will start to see these areas being prepared. And it is hoped the displays will be ready by Easter," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"Please take the time to drive by and watch as these areas grow into something fantastic. This is your Council Landscaping Team putting something special together to display their talents to the community."
The team members for each location are staff that work in that area, and maintain your current landscaping spaces, so each location will have a design flare that is in line with the surrounding neighbourhood.
These areas are expected to be completed during April 2023.
The location of these sites are:
