Bayside Council's landscaping challenge

April 1 2023 - 11:00am
Bayside Council's landscaping teams have been tasked to plant out a garden area designed similar to the Bayside Boat Logo at six sites. Plants are being sourced from the Bayside Garden Centre (pictured).
Bayside Council Landscaping teams have taken up the challenge to beautify six locations across Bayside.

