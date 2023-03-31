St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kirrawee High School student snips into support in the World's Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 31 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Dylan Roberts takes one last look at his long dreadlocks. Picture by Grays Point Soccer Club
Each year at the Leader, we get inundated with requests to feature participants who do their bit for charity, taking part in the World's Greatest Shave - the major annual fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

