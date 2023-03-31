Each year at the Leader, we get inundated with requests to feature participants who do their bit for charity, taking part in the World's Greatest Shave - the major annual fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation.
It's an exceptional effort by willing supporters from St George and Sutherland Shire, and unfortunately we cannot include all the brilliant efforts of our residents. But we are constantly amazed at the ones that come into our inbox. So here's one to top off this year's coverage.
One of those was 17-year-old Dylan Roberts, a Kirrawee High School student who snipped off his long dreadlocks, which he had been growing for the past decade.
Also a member of Grays Point Soccer Club, Dylan's fundraising page was flooded with comments of support.
"Great job Dylan for a wonderful cause," one supporter posted. "Now you'll be able to see the soccer ball and run even faster on the field."
He raised more than $2000 for the cause.
