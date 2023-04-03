St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Sydney sneaker store Crep Shop Narwee will host UK rap musician SL

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 3 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's kind of a 'blink and you'll miss it' hub but on any given day you're in the Narwee area, don't be surprised if you see a queue of teens in a long snake line, wrapping around 2 Fisher Place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.