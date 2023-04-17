Leader photographer Chris Lane was Narwee side on Monday, April 17, when UK rapper SL made a guest appearance at Crep Shop.
With easily 100 or so fans there to see the hugely popular rapper for a meet and greet, Fisher Place was rap central.
Harlee Bashir Laguda Milne, known globally on the scene as SL, is in Sydney performing. The 21-year-old shot to fame in 2017 when his street anthem Gentleman, released when he was 15, went viral. It now claims more than 75 million views on YouTube, with other songs following suit.
The London-born musician who is known for his laid-back style of rapping and for always wearing a mask, strives for privacy, yet pleased his teen fans with the in-store appearance, as they queued to snag a signed pair of sneakers or a t-shirt, among other giveaways during the school holidays.
The talented rapper is also passionate about youth work and was keen to visit the consignment shop, which is designed to unite young people in St George over a shared interest in rap culture.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
