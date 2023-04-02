Bayside's plan to keeping seniors growing by pairing them with 'gardening mates'

Bayside Council is looking at starting a volunteer home gardening program that will help older residents stay active in their home gardens.
The idea is based on the Still Active program used in Hobart which pairs up volunteers or "gardening mates" with seniors to help them get outdoors and work in their gardens.
The idea was raised by Councillor Heidi Lee Douglas in a Notice of Motion she submitted to the March 22 meeting of Bayside Council.
Cr Douglas asked that the council investigates the Still Gardening program, funded by the Australian Government Department of Health and reports back on the outcome of the investigation including whether it may be implemented in our local community and if so how.
"The Still Gardening Program, run by the City of Hobart, gives seniors a chance to stay active in their homes and gardens. Still Gardening is funded by the Australian Government Department of Health. Many seniors are passionate gardeners, but sometimes looking after a garden is too much for them," Cr Douglas said.
"Gardening is an important way for seniors to keep fit and strong enough to stay living in their own homes. Gardening provides gentle exercise, sunshine, and mental and emotional stimulation. But as we age, some gardening jobs like bending down to weed, getting up again, reaching up to prune and lifting heavy weights become hard.
"The City of Hobart Council supports a team of dedicated and inspiring volunteers - Garden Mates - who go out and work one-on-one with seniors in their gardens helping them keep on doing what they love: getting their hands dirty and enjoying the outdoors.
"Garden Mates offer friendship and support for seniors, they work with them - not for them - and encourage them to look at low maintenance gardening to make it easier to keep enjoying their gardens. As a Garden Mate you work with a senior person for one or two hours a week in their garden helping them with gardening jobs like weeding, pruning, and lifting heavy weights. By working with a senior person, you help them to feel safe and confident to get outside," she said.
Investigation of this program is not currently included in the council's Operational Plan but the research will be prioritised and allocated in the 2023-24 Operational Plan.
"Many of our seniors are passionate gardeners, a program like this will help them keep their gardens looking beautiful," Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.