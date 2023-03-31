A training exercise in freeing a supposedly entangled whale has been held at the entrance to Port Hacking.
A specially constructed mock whale tail section, with various items tangled around it, was towed behind a vessel.
The exercise involved Marine Rescue NSW Port Hacking volunteers and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Ashley Ryan, the president of ORCA (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia) was an observer.
Whale disentanglement training exercise at the entrance to Port Hacking. Picture supplied
Nearly 40 people and two Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking rescue vessels were involved in "freeing the whale" between Bundeena and Jibbon Head.
A full debrief followed.
Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking Coxswain Graham Clarke said rescue vessels BH 30 and BH 32 were mothering vessels for the exercise.
"We carry all the gear and stand off the NPWS boats doing the whale rescue.
"They get the call that a whale has been entangled, they assess the situation and then come to the Marine Rescue NSW vessel to get the gear they need to complete the rescue," he said.
"The NPWS crew were amazing," he said.
"It is very serious training and they make it as live as they possibly can.
"I was very impressed by the way they operated, they are so good at what they do."
Mr Clarke said, during his time with the Botany Port Hacking unit, he has been involved in a number of searches for whales but never a disentanglement operation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
