St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Fix It Sisters create floating island for native wildlife

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Volunteers from the Fix it Sisters Shed at Kyeemagh have launched unique floating islands or nesting grounds to protect Bayside's native birdlife and turtles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.