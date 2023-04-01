Fix It Sisters create floating island for native wildlife

Volunteers from the Fix it Sisters Shed at Kyeemagh have launched unique floating islands or nesting grounds to protect Bayside's native birdlife and turtles.
The Fix It Sisters built the floating nesting ground in consultation with Bayside Council, WIRES and Western Sydney University.
After weeks of work at their Kyeemagh workshop, the Fix It Sisters launched the floating nesting grounds yesterday (Friday, March 31) into the ponds at Sir Joseph Banks Park, Botany.
The islands, anchored in the middle of the ponds, are vegetated floating structures made of plastic tubing with aquatic plants, hollow logs and branches that will increase the chances of survival for both species, while the plants will grow by absorbing nutrients in the water.
The were constructed thanks to a $20,000 NSW Ports grant.
The Fix It Sisters Shed volunteers are experienced in building homes for different wildlife. This includes creating burrows and nests for penguins and stormy petrels.
Linda Prince, Chief Sister from the Fix it Sisters Shed, said the group has learned many new skills while constructing the floating islands.
"I'm confident these new skills will benefit our next wildlife project," she said. "Thank you to Bayside Council and to NSW Ports for making this project possible."
Pink Cactus Props, Dragon Fly Environmental, St George Tyres and IAS Fine Art Logistics Sydney have all also supported the construction of the islands.
Bayside Council mayor Dr Christina Curry said it was exciting to see Council and NSW Ports partnering with community groups on this project to provide a safe nesting place for black swans.
"Students from Western Sydney University will also provide valuable research for this project that will help improve the biodiversity and natural habitat in Sir Joseph Banks Park," Councillor Curry said.
"There has been a lot of community interest in caring for the swans and I am pleased Council is doing all it can to improve the safety of nesting wildlife around the pond."
NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas said the business was delighted to provide funding for the wildlife project, which was one of 17 grants awarded as part of the 2022 Community Grants Program.
"NSW Ports is an active member of the communities within which we operate, with Port Botany playing a vital role in delivering jobs and trade and supporting local neighbourhoods through grants and sponsorships," she said.
"We're passionate about protecting and enhancing our local environment. This innovative conservation initiative shows what can be achieved when we work together to build strong, sustainable neighbourhoods that deliver positive outcomes for the whole community."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
