Unassuming goofy foot Harrison Martin proved what many surfers thought of his talents when he won the battle of the Sutherland Shire boardriding clubs in the re-emergence of the Cronulla titles last weekend.
Martin the Sandshoes Boardriding Club champion just defeated Cronulla Sharks Jordan Widenstrom in the open mens final coming from behind 12.23 to 11.90.
Martin top scored with a 7.23 and his name will be added to the the perpetual trophy showing the camaraderie between the local clubs.
Since the 1960s the Cronulla titles were held periodically to decide the Cronulla Surfing champion but since a restructuring of the Surfing NSW competition structure it wasn't needed.
The Ocean and Earth juniors titles have still been run as a Southern Sydney division for state title seeding.
The open womens was fought out by Grace Gosby and Jaz Schafer two Cronulla Girls Boardriders surfers who also surf for the Sharks and Sandshoes clubs.
Junior surfer Gosby who has won a Cronulla Boardriders club open u14 title against the boys dominated the final scoring the events only ten point ride in the small left hand Wanda Beach shorebreak.
Zara Hyland won the girls u14 division and Andy Greenrod took the boys title.
The u18 girls was won by Cronulla's Jasmine Gosby over Pippi Simpson and the boys by Elouera star Jaya Wardana.
Jared Eason took the mens longboard title and Phoebe Hick the women's whilst Sonny Leong won the u12 boys and Soren Smith the u16 boys division.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.