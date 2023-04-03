St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Surf Titles back on the table at Cronulla

John Veage
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 11:00am
Cronulla's Grace Gosby scored the only ten point ride of the Surfing Sutherland Shire titles. Picture Ian McDonald
Unassuming goofy foot Harrison Martin proved what many surfers thought of his talents when he won the battle of the Sutherland Shire boardriding clubs in the re-emergence of the Cronulla titles last weekend.

