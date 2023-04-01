St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Liberals pick up two more vital seats denying Labor a majority

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 2 2023 - 7:28am, first published 7:00am
Tina Ayyad has won the seat of Holsworthy. Picture supplied
Tina Ayyad has won the seat of Holsworthy. Picture supplied

The Liberal Party has won the seat of Holsworthy, which takes in parts of the Menai area.

Local News

