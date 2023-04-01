The Liberal Party has won the seat of Holsworthy, which takes in parts of the Menai area.
Liberal candidate Tina Ayyad has 50.51 per cent of the votes, two party preferred, figures from the NSW Electoral Commission on Saturday afternoon revealed.
Labor candidate Mick Maroney is trailing by about 600 votes.
Ms Ayyad is a former Liverpool councillor and deputy mayor and is married to the mayor Ned Mannoun.
The Liberal Party has also picked up Terrigal, another seat which was in doubt, denying Labor the 47 seats needed for a majority in the parliament.
Labor will have have either 45 or 46 seats, depending on the result in Ryde, which is now the only undecided seat.
Three independents have already guaranteed confidence and supply to the Labor government.
In the seat of Miranda, Liberal candidate Eleni Petinos has increased her winning lead to 2292 votes.
Going into the election, the Liberal margin was 14.4 per cent.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman is one of three Liberals in the running to become the party's new parliamentary leader.
