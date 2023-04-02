The Warriors' remarkable 32-30 victory over the Sharks, after trailing 20-0 just 18 minutes into the game, was their second biggest comeback win of all time and just the second time they have won a game after trailing 20-0.
Former Shark Shaun Johnson landed the go-ahead penalty in the final minute - and Nicho Hynes missed a penalty shot seconds later.
The Sharks picked up where they left off against the Dragons last week to run in four tries in 26 minutes and set up a 20-0 lead but by the 68th minute they were locked in a 30-30 battle against a Warriors side inspired by Johnson.
To make things worse Sharks forward Dale Finucane was placed on report and sin-binned late for an alleged hip drop on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Cronulla will have a week off to think about that loss and they will have the services of veteran Wade Graham once their season resumes against the Roosters on April 14. while Oregon Kaufusi (concussion) is also a chance to make a return.
