Sharks give up 20 point lead to go down to Warriors

By John Veage
Updated April 3 2023 - 6:45am, first published 6:30am
The Warriors' win was their first at PointsBet Stadium since 2015.Picture NRL
The Warriors' remarkable 32-30 victory over the Sharks, after trailing 20-0 just 18 minutes into the game, was their second biggest comeback win of all time and just the second time they have won a game after trailing 20-0.

