Creating a Great Koala National Park on the Mid North Coast of NSW.

Creating a Georges River Koala National Park in South West Sydney.

Assessing all public land in the Heathcote area to identify and protect wildlife corridors to link the Heathcote National Park, the Royal National Park and Dharawal National Park, supporting the growth of a newly discovered koala population.

Complete the National Parks and Wildlife Service 'National Parks Establishment Plan' to identify key habitat and wildlife corridors and expand protected areas into the future.

Convene a koala summit with all key stakeholders to review and refocus the NSW Koala Strategy to ensure it is a legitimate recovery plan for koala populations across NSW.

Ensure the statutory review of the Biodiversity Conservation Act strengthens environmental protections, stops run away land clearing, and fixes the biodiversity offset scheme.

Work cooperatively with landowners (public agencies, First Nations, Councils, farmers and other private land holders) to develop ways to protect key habitat through partnerships & investment on all types of land.