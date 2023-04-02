The new Minister for the Environment and Heritage Penny Sharpe has instructed the National Parks and Wildlife Service to commence work on providing permanent protection to a key wildlife corridor on land owned by Sydney Water in Woronora Heights.
This was an element of the Labor Party policy, announced during the election, "to save koalas from extinction in NSW by protecting key habitats and restoring environmental protections torn up by the Liberals and Nationals over the past 12 years".
The Woronora Heights land was saved from development by a community campaign, supported by Ms Sharpe and new Labor member for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart.
Ms Stuart said she had been notified the colony was up to 155 koalas.
"Residents in Woronora Heights and surrounding suburbs will be so pleased that we have already delivered on our first local commitment to save this vital koala habitat," she said.
The government's plan to save koalas from extinction in NSW includes:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.