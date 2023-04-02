St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NPWS instructed to start work on providing permanent protection for koala land at Woronora Heights

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
April 3 2023
Residents and the now Labor MP for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart celebrate Sydney Water's withdrawal of the development application in November 2022. Picture supplied
The new Minister for the Environment and Heritage Penny Sharpe has instructed the National Parks and Wildlife Service to commence work on providing permanent protection to a key wildlife corridor on land owned by Sydney Water in Woronora Heights.

