Higher fees, with a new sliding scale, are proposed for fitness and sports training groups using public open space in Sutherland Shire.
The three categories allow for not-for-profit / charities to receive a reduced rate, other commercial operators to be charged for up to six participants in each group and the maximum fee is for groups of 7 to 18 participants.
At present, there is a flat rate of $265 a year for all fitness and sports training permits.
The proposed new fee structure is $450 a year for not-for-profit / charities, $1250 for commercial operators with groups of up to six participants and $4500 for those running groups of between seven and 18.
The new structure has been drawn up by Sutherland Shire Council staff and will be considered by councillors this month before being put on public exhibition prior to a final decision.
A report said the existing annual fee of $265, which gave the permit holder access to all open space areas, was "very low and undervalues the resource, time, cost, and maintenance that goes into servicing and safeguarding council's open space assets".
"Benchmarking involving 17 councils was undertaken with the results showing Sutherland Shire Council had one of the lowest fees for annual permits for fitness and sports training providers," another document said.
"In providing a balance to cater for not-for-profit groups and commercial operators to enjoy the opportunity to run their private businesses on council property, a three tier category system has been introduced.
"This is an annual fee that would permit operators to run multiple classes across the week and throughout the year at a more appropriate fee to reflect the income generation from the use of public assets."
The proposed fees change is included in a suite of documents that make up the council's draft 2023-24 budget, which will be publicly exhibited for 28 days before final decisions.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
