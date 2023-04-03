St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Council to introduce new system for fitness and sports training groups

By Murray Trembath
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:39am, first published 6:25am
Early morning fitness at Don Lucas Reserve. Picture by John Veage
Higher fees, with a new sliding scale, are proposed for fitness and sports training groups using public open space in Sutherland Shire.

