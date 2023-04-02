Rockdale Ilinden kept its crown at the top of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition with a 3-1 victory over Sydney United 58 in a rain soaked Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
It was an intense fiery top-of-the-table clash which included four goals, seven yellow cards and two red cards with the hosts running out 3-1 victors.
Within one minute, Rockdale's captain Alec Urosevski added another goal to his season tally getting Rockdale rocking.
In the first half it was all Rockdale - back-to-back goals from Jaden Casella and Lochlan Constable gave the home side a 3-0 lead heading into the break.
Unfortunately, things wouldn't get better for United as they went down to 10 men after Ante Bakmaz was awarded a red card.
This wasn't the only time tho referee would reach for a red card. After a heavy challenge on Leroy Jennings, Mathieu Cordier was awarded a straight red in the 81st minute.
Despite multiple opportunities to increase their score, they were unable to get past a Man of the Match performance by defender Lachlan Griffiths and goalkeeper David Bradasevic who delivered crucial late saves .
The victory all but assured Paul Dee's side continued to be the team to beat moving five points clear at the top of the NPL NSW Men's ladder.
Big defender Lachlan Griffiths was extremely proud of how his teammates battled in the match.
"It wasn't an easy match at all, Sydney United 58 are a very strong and experienced side with some smart players but thanks to a good start we ended up getting the job done securing the points in front of our home fans.
"We need to keep believing and look towards giving it our all next weekend to keep this momentum going."
Sydney FC came back with two late goals to snatch a highly entertaining 2-2 draw against St George City at Valentine Sports Park on Sunday.
The visitors were in control and led by two goals thanks to Brendan Hooper and Kosta Petratos but with five minutes of regular time left on the clock, the young Sky Blues struck twice.
St George City stand-in captain Daniel Alessi was subdued in his analysis.
"We should have protected our lead today but we didn't.
"We have to learn from that because it's a long season going forward. We have a lot of good players in this squad and we need to learn how to finish games off.
"Things unfolded for us today but we need to go back and unify the defence. We couldn't see it out unfortunately today."
Now Rockdale take on Bulls FC Academy on Saturday at Campbelltown and St George play the Central Coast Mariners at Penshurst Park on Saturday night.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
