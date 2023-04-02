St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Win and a draw for NPL teams

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 3 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:30am
Rockdale Ilinden had a 3-1 victory in round 9 of the NPL and sit on top of the ladder whilst St George City settled for a 2-2 draw. Picture Football NSW
Rockdale Ilinden kept its crown at the top of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition with a 3-1 victory over Sydney United 58 in a rain soaked Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.

