NSW public high school students will be banned from using mobile phones at school from Term 4, 2023, as the Minns Government delivers on an election commitment.
The government starts consultation from Monday, April 3, with schools, on options they can use to implement the ban. Mobile phones are already banned in primary schools, and the government is bringing high schools in line with schools in other states.
The ban will apply during class, recess and lunch times, as is the case in NSW public primary schools. Students will be allowed to carry their phones while travelling to and from school.
Several high schools have already banned phones - requiring phones to be put in lockable pouches, lockers, bags or making students hand in their phones at the beginning of the school day.
"I know many parents who are anxious about the pervasiveness of phones and technology in our children's learning environments," Premier Chris Minns said.
"It's time to clear our classrooms of unnecessary distractions and create better environments for learning.
"These bans will be applied with common sense and in consultation with the experts, to ensure it works to improve our children's learning outcomes."
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car, says it will create a level playing field.
"...[It will] reduce distractions in classrooms, help address cyber bullying issues and improve student learning outcomes," she said.
"We know that parents across the state are concerned about the impact that devices like smartphones are having on their kids' learning and mental health."
The latest development has thrilled The Heads Up Alliance, a group of St George parents who have long been driving a similar cause - to ban social media for these primary school aged children. Alliance founder Dany Elachi said the government's move was a positive step.
"I am pleased to see that Chris has not wasted any time following through on his promise to NSW students," he said.
"The Heads Up Alliance looks forward to continuing our conversation with Chris about what other sensible measures we can take as a community to protect our children from the harms of social media and give them their childhoods back."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.