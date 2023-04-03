St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NSW Government pushes forward with student phone ban in public high schools

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 3 2023 - 10:00am
NSW Premier Chris Minns pushes forward with restricting mobile phone use in high schools. A group of parents whose mission it is to ban social media for primary school children, applaud the policy. Picture supplied
NSW public high school students will be banned from using mobile phones at school from Term 4, 2023, as the Minns Government delivers on an election commitment.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

